Margolis Edelstein partners Kyle T. McGee, Charles H. Saul and associate Erin Bock have stepped in to defend Greene County Regional Police Department and Zachary Sams in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed July 17 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Comber Miller LLC on behalf of Richard Paul Policz. The suit accuses former Greene County District Attorney David Russo and Zachary Sams of publicly harassing, disparaging and threatening Policz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman, is 2:24-cv-01034, Policz v. Russo et al.
Government
September 02, 2024, 8:57 AM