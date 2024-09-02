Who Got The Work

Margolis Edelstein partners Kyle T. McGee, Charles H. Saul and associate Erin Bock have stepped in to defend Greene County Regional Police Department and Zachary Sams in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed July 17 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Comber Miller LLC on behalf of Richard Paul Policz. The suit accuses former Greene County District Attorney David Russo and Zachary Sams of publicly harassing, disparaging and threatening Policz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman, is 2:24-cv-01034, Policz v. Russo et al.

Government

September 02, 2024, 8:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard Paul Policz

Plaintiffs

Comber Miller LLC

Defendants

County Of Greene, Pennsylvania

David Russo

Greene County Regional Police Department

Zachary Sams

defendant counsels

Walsh Barnes, P.C.

Margolis Edelstein

Marshall Dennehey

Lavery Law

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation