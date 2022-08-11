Policys Excluded County Clause Upheld in Coverage Dispute Ov...

News From Law.com

In a unanimous decision, New Jersey Supreme Court found that language excluding operations or activities in certain counties in an insurance policy is applicable, and that no causal relationship is required to apply that exclusion. After a Home Depot employee was injured while operating a piece of machinery at a New York location, the insurer for the blind company invoked the policy's exclusionary clause for any liability in certain New York counties, according to the opinion.

August 11, 2022, 1:17 PM