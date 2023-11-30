Policyholders May Recoup Attorney Fees If Insurer Fails in C...

News From Law.com

An insurer defending a policyholder in litigation must also reimburse the insured party's coverage action costs if the insurer loses a legal challenge to its indemnity obligation, a judge has ruled. Keith McKenna and Chelsea Ireland of Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna represented Crystal Window and Door Systems, Ltd. and Crystal Curtain Wall System Corp. Utica was represented by M. Paul Gorfinkel of Rivkin Radler and Sherri Pavloff of Stonberg Hickman & Pavloff.

