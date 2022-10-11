Police Sued: Black Celebs Challenge Constitutionality of Pre...

News From Law.com

Allegations of local police racial profiling airport passengers have led a pair of Black celebrities to file a federal lawsuit against Clayton County, its police department and employees.After being stopped and interrogated in separate incidents by Clayton County police officers while waiting on the jet bridge to board their flights, actor Eric André and comedian Clayton English are challenging the constitutionality of the stops, citing Fourth and 14th Amendment violations.

Georgia

October 11, 2022, 2:50 PM