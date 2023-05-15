Police Said His Client Was at Fault, But Lawyers Probe Yield...

News From Law.com

Police determined the plaintiff, a motorcycle rider, was responsible for a vehicular accident, but a key piece of evidence turned the tide, leading to a $250,000 settlement. Attorney Michale O. Snellings of Trantolo & Trantolo represented the plaintiff, Anthi Panatsas, administrator of the estate of Christopher Panatsas. Christopher Panatsas was driving his motorcycle, when the defendant, Jeffrey Milne, turned left, and his motor vehicle collided with Panatsas, the complaint said. Panatsas died from his injuries, the complaint said.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 2:20 PM

nature of claim: /