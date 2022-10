Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Snow on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Insurance Co. of the Midwest to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, alleging improper investigation of weather damage claims, was filed by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Christina Policastro. The case is 4:22-cv-03757, Policastro v. Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 6:14 PM