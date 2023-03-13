New Suit - Class Action

Norfolk Southern was hit with a toxic tort class action Saturday in Ohio Northern District Court arising from the Feb. 2023 train derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. The suit contends that Norfolk was negligent in its operation of its railway freight train 32N that caused over 1.1 million pounds of vinyl chloride to ignite, exposing nearby residents to harmful toxins. The court action, filed by the Law Office of Bryce A. Lenox and Schlichter Bogard & Denton, is part of a string of similar cases on behalf of residents that seek clean-up costs, economic damages and medical monitoring. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00495, Policaro et al v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 13, 2023, 6:30 AM