New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

T-Mobile was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court in connection with the company's latest cybersecurity incident. The complaint centers on disclosures that T-Mobile experienced a data breach in late 2022 impacting the personal information of approximately 37 million customers. The suit was filed by Herman Jones LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00489, Polhill et al v. T-Mobile US, Inc.

Telecommunications

February 03, 2023, 4:38 AM