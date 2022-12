Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Zausmer PC on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart and Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation to Michigan Eastern District Court following an April 2022 recall of approximately 120,872 pounds of contaminated ground beef products. The complaint was filed by Bone Bourbeau Law on behalf of Lynn M. Polgar, who allegedly got food poisoning after consuming the products. The case is 2:22-cv-13094, Polgar v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP et al.