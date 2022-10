Who Got The Work

Matthew N. Bathon, Katherine D. Cappaert and John Caracappa of Steptoe & Johnson have entered appearances for Broadcom in a pending patent lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Eastern District Court by Nelson Bumgardner Conroy PC on behalf of Polaris Innovations Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00347, Polaris Innovations Limited v. Broadcom, Inc.

Technology

October 22, 2022, 1:44 PM