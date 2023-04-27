Andrew J. Pieper, Brea Khwaja and Bojan Manojlovic of Stoel Rives has entered an appearance for two former Polaris Industries employees and Mtn. Top Products in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The case, filed March 13 in Minnesota District Court by Norton Rose Fulbright, accuses Allen and Natayla Mangum of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form the competing company, Mtn. Top Products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson, is 0:23-cv-00614, Polaris Industries Inc. v. Mangum et al.
Automotive
April 27, 2023, 7:26 AM