Who Got The Work

Andrew J. Pieper, Brea Khwaja and Bojan Manojlovic of Stoel Rives has entered an appearance for two former Polaris Industries employees and Mtn. Top Products in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The case, filed March 13 in Minnesota District Court by Norton Rose Fulbright, accuses Allen and Natayla Mangum of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form the competing company, Mtn. Top Products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson, is 0:23-cv-00614, Polaris Industries Inc. v. Mangum et al.

Automotive

April 27, 2023, 7:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Polaris Industries Inc.

Polaris Industries, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Norton Rose Fulbright

defendants

Allen Mangum

Mtn. Top Products, LLC

Natalya aka Natasha Mangum

Natalya Mangum

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 880/