New Suit - Securities

Polaris Financial Management and Telluris Holdings sued William Milton Cox on Wednesday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, seeks recognition and enforcement of a Canadian judgment entered in an underlying shareholder lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00238, Polaris Financial Management Ltd. et al. v. Cox.

Banking & Financial Services

June 28, 2023, 8:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Polaris Financial Management Limited

Telluris Holdings, Ltd

Plaintiffs

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

William Milton Cox

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract