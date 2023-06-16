Bethany Rabe of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Circle K Stores Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action was filed April 24 in Massachusetts District Court by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on behalf of beverage maker Polar Corp. The suit accuses Circle K of allegedly breaching an underlying settlement agreement by using the 'Polar Pop' mark in marketing and advertisements to sell beverages rather than only straws and related products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret R. Guzman, is 4:23-cv-40052, Polar Corp. v. Circle K Stores, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 16, 2023, 11:11 AM