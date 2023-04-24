New Suit - Trademark

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe filed a trademark infringement and breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of beverage maker Polar Corp. The suit takes aim at Circle K Stores for allegedly breaching an underlying settlement agreement by using the 'Polar Pop' mark in marketing and advertisements to sell beverages rather than only straws and related products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-40052, Polar Corp. v. Circle K Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 24, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Polar Corp.

Plaintiffs

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

defendants

Circle K Stores, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims