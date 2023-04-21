New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by DiCello Levitt on behalf of Amarilis Polanco, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02503, Polanco v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 21, 2023, 4:21 AM

Amarilis Polanco

DiCello Levitt

Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims