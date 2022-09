New Suit

Capital One Financial was sued Friday in New Jersey District Court. The court action, for alleged violations of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, was filed by the Kazerouni Law Group on behalf of Francisca Polanco. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05826, Polanco v. Capital One Financial Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

September 30, 2022, 6:06 PM