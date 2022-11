New Suit

Clausen Miller filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court targeting Aerospace Instrument Support. The suit, brought on behalf of XL Specialty Insurance as subrogee of Poky Feeders, accuses the defendant of improperly re-installing the landing gear of an aircraft, causing substantial property damage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00967, Poky Feeders, Inc. et al v. Aerospace Instrument Support, Inc.

Property & Casualty

November 15, 2022, 6:05 PM