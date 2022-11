New Suit

Greenspoon Marder and Reizenstein & Associates filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Lowell Poitier. The complaint, over wrongful arrest and excessive force claims, was filed against Miami Beach police officer Adriel Dominguez and the City of Miami Beach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23896, Poitier v. The City of Miami Beach et al.

Government

November 30, 2022, 6:52 AM