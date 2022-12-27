Poised to Become Worlds 4th-Largest Economy, California Lure...

News From Law.com

Out-of-town firms once again had a ripple effect on the California legal market in 2022. But whereas last year much of the activity stemmed from elite Wall Street and international firms, this year's biggest office openings (often coinciding with mergers) were largely dominated by firms outside of the Am Law 50. With this year's new entrants, about 45% of Am Law Second Hundred firms have at least one office in the Golden State. By contrast, 93% or all but seven Am Law 100 firms have an office in the state.

December 27, 2022, 11:04 AM