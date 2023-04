New Suit - Employment

Amtrak was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in Rhode Island District Court. The suit, over an alleged workplace injury, was brought by Motley Rice and the Naumes Law Group on behalf of a mechanic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00168, Poirier v. National Railroad Passenger Corp.

Transportation & Logistics

April 27, 2023, 7:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul Poirier

Plaintiffs

Motley Rice

Naumes Law Group, LLC

defendants

National Railroad Passenger Corp.

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act