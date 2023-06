New Suit - ERISA

Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, and Businessover.com were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court. The lawsuit, seeking life insurance benefits, was filed by the Pennington Law Firm on behalf of Amy Poirier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00833, Poirier v. Medtronic Sofamor Danek USA Inc et al.

Health Care

June 28, 2023, 8:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Poirier

Plaintiffs

Pennington

defendants

Medtronic Sofamor Danek USA Inc

Businessover.com Inc

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations