Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at White & Williams on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Michael Miles and Phillip Edward Miles to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly undelivered receivables under a merchant cash advance agreement, was filed by attorney Steven Zakharyayev on behalf of PointOne Capital. The case is 1:23-cv-00615, PointOne Capital LLC v. Miles et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 27, 2023, 12:13 PM