Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at White and Williams on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Medical Management Institute and other defendants to New York Western District Court. The complaint, which centers on a receivable purchase agreement, was filed by attorney Steven Zakharyayev on behalf of PointOne Capital. The case is 6:22-cv-06444, Pointone Capital LLC v. Eclipse Advisors LLC et al.

Health Care

October 17, 2022, 6:15 PM