Pointing to Wachtells Greed, X Corp Argues Law Firm Cant For...

After Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz sought to push X Corp.'s lawsuit over Twitter legal fees to arbitration, X Corp. has fired back, pointing to Wachtell's "greed" and aiming to frame its desire to void a $70 million success fee as equitable relief that should stay in court. "Wachtell's greed, and the unethical behavior it led to, are at the heart of the equitable claims for relief that X Corp. asserts in its complaint," X Corp.'s lawyers wrote in opposition to Wachtell's Sept. 8 motion to compel arbitration.

October 03, 2023, 11:08 AM

