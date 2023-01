Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against FedEx to Idaho District Court. The complaint, filed by Bearson & Caldwell on behalf of solar power generator manufacturer Point Zero Energy LLC, claims FedEx failed to deliver packages sent by the plaintiff totaling over $108,000 in value. The case is 4:23-cv-00028, Point Zero Energy, LLC et al v. Federal Express Corporation.