New Suit - Contract

Twitter was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Tarter, Krinsky & Drogin on behalf of Point B Inc., seeks to recover nearly $200,000 for an alleged breached agreement for business operational analysis services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02934, Point B Inc. v. Twitter Inc.

Internet & Social Media

June 14, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Point B, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Tarter Krinsky And Drogin Llp

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract