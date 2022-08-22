New Suit

American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, a subsidiary of New York-based global risk management services company Assurant, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Saturday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court case, for property damage claims arising from Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, was filed by Houghtaling Law Firm on behalf of Roberta B. Poindexter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02780, Poindexter v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida.

Insurance

August 22, 2022, 5:02 AM