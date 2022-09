Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an alleged gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against O'Reilly Auto Enterprises d/b/a O'Reilly Auto Parts to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Freking Myers & Reul on behalf of Kelley J. Pohlman. The case is 1:22-cv-00546, Pohlman v. O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC d/b/a O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Automotive

September 22, 2022, 6:52 AM