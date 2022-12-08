New Suit

Money Flow Inc. d/b/a The Rock, Selective Insurance subsidiary Mesa Underwriters and Donna Rockey were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Tourkow Crell Rosenblatt & Johnston, asserts personal injury claims on behalf of Christopher M. Pogue, who was shot during an altercation at the Rock tavern. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00450, Pogue v. Money Flow Inc. et al.

December 08, 2022, 12:16 PM