New Suit - Product Liability

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case, brought by Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Melvin Poe, arises from an allegedly faulty Samsung lithium-ion battery and Kanger vape pen that exploded while in the pants pocket of the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01143, Poe v. Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co., Ltd. et al.