New Suit - Securities Class Action

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro filed a securities class action Monday in New York Southern District Court against immunotherapy company Kiromic Biopharma Inc., its top executives and ThinkEquity LLC. The suit was brought on behalf of a group of investors over claims that Kiromic failed to disclose that clinical trial applications for two of its products were put on hold by regulators. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08433, Podmore v. Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 04, 2022, 5:42 AM