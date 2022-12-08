New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Golden State Warriors, FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried and numerous celebrities and athletes were sued Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Boies Schiller Flexner and the Moskowitz Law Firm, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing 'unsophisticated investors' into purchasing unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts, causing consumers to sustain billions of dollars in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23983, Podalsky et al v. Bankman-Fried et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 08, 2022, 12:31 PM