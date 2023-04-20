Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea on Thursday removed a negligence lawsuit against Canadian National Railway to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Offices of Bruce G. Mohon and the Long & Long Law Firm on behalf of Steven Poche, Bonnie Poche and other plaintiffs who were ordered to evacuate from their homes in Paulina, Louisiana, due to a train derailment and chemical spill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01327, Poche et al. v. Canadian National Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

April 20, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Nassar

Bonnie Poche

Namapala Nassar

Steven Poche

defendants

Canadian National Railway Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims