New Suit - Contract

McCarter & English filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of computer memory product manufacturer and seller PNY Technologies Inc. The suit accuses D&H Canada ULC and D&H Distributing Company of failing to pay PNY $1,313,673 in accordance with an executed vendor purchase agreement for computer memory upgrades, graphics cards and flash media products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04989, Pny Technologies, Inc. v. D&H Distributing Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 10, 2022, 7:17 AM