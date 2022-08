New Suit

Reed Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of PNS Management. The complaint accuses Third Coast Insurance of failing to timely deliver a notice of non-renewal of coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04389, PNS Management LLC v. Third Coast Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 18, 2022, 1:25 PM