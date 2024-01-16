PNC Bank, SRS Acquiom End Nearly 5-Year Litigation Over Misa...

News From Law.com

Escrow agent SRS Acquiom and PNC Bank have reached a settlement to end a years-long trade secrets misappropriation litigation, which started in 2019 and alleged that two former employees used confidential information at their new roles to help PNC to compete with their predecessor. Keker, Van Nest & Peters in San Francisco, CA represented the Denver-based SRS in the case, announcing January 16 they settled with the bank. The suit was originally filed in the U.S. District Court of Colorado.

January 16, 2024, 10:29 PM

