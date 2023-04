New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank NA sued Tuscaloosa Fire Equipment Inc. and other defendants Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Adams and Reese, accuses the defendants of defaulting on a loan agreement. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00477, PNC Bank National Association v. Tuscaloosa Fire Equipment Inc et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 13, 2023, 4:44 AM

Plaintiffs

PNC Bank National Association

Plaintiffs

Adams and Reese

defendants

Stacee D Tingle

Timothy M Tingle

Tuscaloosa Fire Equipment Inc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract