New Suit

The City of Louisville and Seven Oaks Apartments were sued Friday in Kentucky Western District Court over a foreclosure action. The court action, which was filed by Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs on behalf of PNC Bank, National Association, claims that the City of Louisville placed a lien on Seven Oaks’ property after Seven Oaks defaulted on mortgage payments to the plaintiff. The lawsuit seeks a declaration that PNC is entitled to take possession of the property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00143, PNC Bank, National Association v. Seven Oaks Apartments I, Ltd. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

PNC Bank, National Association

Plaintiffs

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs

defendants

City of Louisville Department of Housing

Louisville/Jefferson County Metro, Department of Codes and Regulations

Seven Oaks Apartments I, Ltd.

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action