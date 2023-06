New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank sued Sebastian Limo Inc. Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged outstanding debt under a commercial credit account. The court case was brought by Carlson Dash LLC. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04132, PNC Bank, National Association v. Sebastian Limo Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 27, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

PNC Bank, National Association

Plaintiffs

Carlson Dash LLC

Carlson Dash, LLC

defendants

Petrila Sebastian

Sebastian Limo Inc.

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract