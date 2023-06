New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank sued Redline Steel, Colin Wayne Enterprises and Colin Wayne for breach of contract on Friday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Maynard Nexsen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00845, PNC Bank N.A. v. Redline Steel LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 30, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

PNC Bank National Association

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

Maynard Nexsen, PC

defendants

Colin Wayne Enterprises Inc

Colin Wayne Erwin

Redline Steel LLC

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract