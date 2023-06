New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank sued Nationwide Freight Systems and other defendants Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit was brought by Carlson Dash LLC. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03613, PNC Bank, National Association v. Nationwide Freight Systems Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 07, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

PNC Bank, National Association

Plaintiffs

Carlson Dash LLC

defendants

Nationwide Freight Systems Inc.

Nfs Logistics Inc.

Robert Kuehn

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract