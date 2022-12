New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank filed a lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court alleging breach of an over $10.8 million aircraft security agreement. The complaint, filed by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Padfield & Stout, targets KFIM LLC and other defendants for alleged default. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01104, PNC Bank, National Association v. KFIM, LLC et al.