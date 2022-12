New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court seeking $3 million in connection with a loan intended to finance the acquisition of an aircraft. The lawsuit, filed by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Padfield & Scout, targets KFIM LLC and other defendants for alleged default of a related security agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01081, PNC Bank, National Association v. KFIM, LLC et al.