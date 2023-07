New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court seeking over $27.7 million for alleged breach of guaranty and suretyship agreement. The lawsuit, filed by Blank Rome, concerns an underlying amended credit agreement between the plaintiff and defendant Kurt J. Crosby's various commercial enterprises. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02831, PNC Bank, National Association v. Crosby.

Banking & Financial Services

July 25, 2023, 5:24 PM

PNC Bank, National Association

Blank Rome Lld

Kurt J. Crosby

