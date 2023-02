New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank sued Core Technologies Inc. and other defendants Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Adams and Reese, accuses Core Technologies of failing to pay $150,000 in connection with an outstanding balance of a PNC commercial credit card agreement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00571, PNC Bank, National Association v. Core Technologies, Inc. et al.