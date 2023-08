New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank sued BallRhodes Trucking, Jackie Ball and Kyle Ball Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, over a loan dispute, was filed by Plunkett Cooney. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11888, PNC Bank, National Association v. Ballrhodes Trucking, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 03, 2023, 3:35 PM

Plaintiffs

PNC Bank, National Association

Plaintiffs

Plunkett Cooney

defendants

Ballrhodes Trucking, LLC

Jackie Ball

Kyle Ball

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract