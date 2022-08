New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Optimity Advisors, LRM Properties and other defendants on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Duane Morris, seeks to foreclose on real property due to alleged loan defaults. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07011, PNC Bank N.A. v. Optimity Advisors LLC et al.