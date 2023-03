New Suit - Contract

PNC Financial Services sued Pharmadvice Inc., Matthew Tolba and Tamer S. Youssef Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, over a loan dispute, was filed by Adams and Reese. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00638, PNC Bank, N.A. v. Pharmadvice, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 22, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

PNC Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Adams and Reese

defendants

Matthew Tolba

Pharmadvice, Inc.

Tamer S. Youssef

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract