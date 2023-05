New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The case, brought by Adams and Reese, targets MM 10 Financial and other defendants. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60921, PNC Bank, N.A. v. MM 10 Financial, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 17, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

PNC Bank, N.A.

GrayRobinson

defendants

Consumer Compliance Analysts, LLC

Harry J. Catton

MM 10 Financial, LLC

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract