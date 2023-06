New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against iAero Thrust LLC, a charter airline, in Florida Southern District Court on Wednesday. The court case, seeking over $400,000 for the alleged nonpayment of a loan, was filed by Adams and Reese. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22024, PNC Bank NA v. iAero Thrust LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

PNC Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Adams and Reese

GrayRobinson

defendants

iAero Thrust LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract